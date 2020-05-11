lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
Agenparl

QUANTUM YIELDS OF SINGLET AND TRIPLET CHEMIEXCITATION OF DIMETHYL 1,2-DIOXETANE: AB INITIO NONADIABATIC MOLECULAR DYNAMIC SIMULATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00811G, Paper
Ling Yue, Le Yu, Chao Xu, Chaoyuan Zhu, Yajun Liu
Ab initio non-adiabatic molecular dynamic simulations for both singlet and triplet chemiexcitation of dimethyl 1,2-dioxetanes for the first time.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/noftjdOh9y4/D0CP00811G

