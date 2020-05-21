QUANTIFYING THE HYDRATION STRUCTURE OF SODIUM AND POTASSIUM IONS: TAKING ADDITIONAL STEPS ON JACOB’S LADDER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10641-10652

DOI: 10.1039/C9CP06161D, Paper

Timothy T. Duignan, Gregory K. Schenter, John L. Fulton, Thomas Huthwelker, Mahalingam Balasubramanian, Mirza Galib, Marcel D. Baer, Jan Wilhelm, Jürg Hutter, Mauro Del Ben, X. S. Zhao, Christopher J. Mundy

The ability to reproduce the experimental structure of water around the sodium and potassium ions is a key test of the quality of interaction potentials due to the central importance of these ions in a wide range of important phenomena.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/Usrsd1HIvno/C9CP06161D