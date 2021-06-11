(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01769A, Paper
Ambuj Dhakad, Subhrakant Jena, Dipak Kumar Sahoo, Himansu S. Biswal
While electrostatic interactions are exceedingly accountable for biological functions, no simple method exists to directly estimate or measure the electrostatic field in the protein active sites. The electrostatic field inside…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/EzahnhbHND8/D1CP01769A

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here