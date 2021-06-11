(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01769A, Paper

Ambuj Dhakad, Subhrakant Jena, Dipak Kumar Sahoo, Himansu S. Biswal

While electrostatic interactions are exceedingly accountable for biological functions, no simple method exists to directly estimate or measure the electrostatic field in the protein active sites. The electrostatic field inside…

