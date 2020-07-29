QUANTIFICATION OF EGFR AND EGFR-OVEREXPRESSED CANCER CELLS BASED ON CARBON DOTS@BIMETALLIC CUCO PRUSSIAN BLUE ANALOGUE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 29 luglio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,28355-28364
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01439G, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yingpan Song, Lina He, Kun Chen, Minghua Wang, Longyu Yang, Linghao He, Chuanpan Guo, Qiaojuan Jia, Zhihong Zhang
A bimetallic CuCo Prussian blue analogue (PBA) embedded with carbon dots (CDs) (CD@CuCoPBA)-based aptasensor was developed and exhibits low detection limit toward EGFR (0.42 fg mL−1) and MCF-7 cancer cells (80 cell per mL).
