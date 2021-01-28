giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

28/01/2021 PACE RATIFIES THE CREDENTIALS OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

OFFICE FOR VETERANS’ AFFAIRS WELCOMES NEW DIRECTOR AND GOVERNMENT’S VETERANS ADVISOR

UN MORTO NELLE DISPERATE PROTESTE IN LIBANO

KONINGIN MáXIMA BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN ONDERNEMERS IN NON-FOOD RETAIL

IMPATTO DELLA DIDATTICA DIGITALE INTEGRATA (DDI)

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S FIRST CALL WITH JORDANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAFADI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S FIRST CALL WITH JORDANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAFADI

IMPATTO DDI SUI PROCESSI DI APPRENDIMENTO

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DI MAIO

IN VATICANO UN CONVEGNO SUL RADICALISMO RELIGIOSO

Agenparl

QUALITY CONTROL OF DIRECT CELL–MINERAL ADHESION MEASUREMENTS IN AIR AND LIQUID USING INVERSE AFM IMAGING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,5384-5392
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00110H, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Abd Alaziz Abu Quba, Gabriele E. Schaumann, Mariam Karagulyan, Doerte Diehl
Setup for a reliable cell-mineral interaction at the single-cell level, (a) study of the mineral by a sharp tip, (b) study of the bacterial modified probe by a characterizer, (c) cell-mineral interaction, (d) subsequent check of the modified probe.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/OdSgL64e44E/D1RA00110H

Post collegati

QUALITY CONTROL OF DIRECT CELL–MINERAL ADHESION MEASUREMENTS IN AIR AND LIQUID USING INVERSE AFM IMAGING

Redazione

ISOLATION OF 5′-O-SULFAMYLADENOSINE AND RELATED 3′-O-β-GLUCOSYLATED ADENOSINES FROM THE NUCLEOCIDIN PRODUCER STREPTOMYCES CALVUS

Redazione

DIANAT-DB: A MOLECULAR DATABASE OF ANTIDIABETIC COMPOUNDS FROM MEDICINAL PLANTS

Redazione

EFFECTIVE OIL–WATER MIXTURE SEPARATION AND PHOTOCATALYTIC DYE DECONTAMINATION THROUGH NICKEL-DIMETHYLGLYOXIME MICROTUBES COATED SUPERHYDROPHOBIC AND SUPEROLEOPHILIC FILMS

Redazione

POLYSORBATE-80 SURFACE MODIFIED NANO-STEARYLAMINE BQCA CONJUGATE FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Redazione

MAGNETIZATION OF BIOCHAR NANOPARTICLES AS A NOVEL SUPPORT FOR FABRICATION OF ORGANO NICKEL AS A SELECTIVE, REUSABLE AND MAGNETIC NANOCATALYST IN ORGANIC REACTIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More