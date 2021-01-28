QUALITY CONTROL OF DIRECT CELL–MINERAL ADHESION MEASUREMENTS IN AIR AND LIQUID USING INVERSE AFM IMAGING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,5384-5392

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00110H, Paper

Open Access

Abd Alaziz Abu Quba, Gabriele E. Schaumann, Mariam Karagulyan, Doerte Diehl

Setup for a reliable cell-mineral interaction at the single-cell level, (a) study of the mineral by a sharp tip, (b) study of the bacterial modified probe by a characterizer, (c) cell-mineral interaction, (d) subsequent check of the modified probe.

