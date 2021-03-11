QUADRUPLE-LAYER GROUP-IV TELLURIDES: LOW THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY AND HIGH PERFORMANCE TWO-DIMENSIONAL THERMOELECTRIC MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00469G, Paper
Qiang-Lin Wei, Xue-Liang Zhu, Peng-Fei Liu, Yi-Yuan Wu, Jiang-Jiang Ma, Yi-Bao Liu, Yu-Hong Li, Bao-Tian Wang
Two-dimensional hexagonal group-IV tellurides XTe (X = Ge, Sn, Pb) with a narrow band gap exhibit high-performance medium-temperature thermoelectric characteristics.
