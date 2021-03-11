QUADRUPLE-LAYER GROUP-IV TELLURIDES: LOW THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY AND HIGH PERFORMANCE TWO-DIMENSIONAL THERMOELECTRIC MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00469G, Paper

Qiang-Lin Wei, Xue-Liang Zhu, Peng-Fei Liu, Yi-Yuan Wu, Jiang-Jiang Ma, Yi-Bao Liu, Yu-Hong Li, Bao-Tian Wang

Two-dimensional hexagonal group-IV tellurides XTe (X = Ge, Sn, Pb) with a narrow band gap exhibit high-performance medium-temperature thermoelectric characteristics.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/bBPHF4d-YM4/D1CP00469G