(AGENPARL) – TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA), sab 29 agosto 2020

Promoting the wellness of our students, friends, families, co-workers, and fellow citizens and helping prevent suicide is every person’s responsibility. There are three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR). This training will take place virtually. Sign up through the Counseling Center Website to reserve your spot-limited availability.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/13139312/