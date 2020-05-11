lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA PREGA PER CHI HA PERSO IL LAVORO

AIRC, LE AZALEE QUEST’ANNO FIORISCONO VIA WEB

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2019) 244 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXII N. 22 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

DL RILANCIO: SQUERI (FI), MIX DI MINI INTERVENTI, COSì ECONOMIA NON REGGE

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E CARCERI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONAFEDE – GIOVEDì ALLE 12.30…

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), CHIUSURA PARCHI A ROMA è INACCETTABILE

COMUNICATO: FEDERALISMO FISCALE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BOCCIA – GIOVEDì ALLE 8.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E COMPARTO AGRICOLO, AUDIZIONE PAGLIARDINI, AGENZIA EROGAZIONI IN AGRICOLTURA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE REGENI, AUDIZIONE SOCIETà ITALIANA STUDIO MEDIO ORIENTE – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

QNB ALAHLI FIRST RECIPIENT IN EGYPT UNDER EBRD SOLIDARITY PACKAGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 11 maggio 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
US$ 200 million package to support local businesses and trade body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]

Combatting sexual harassment on public transport in Egypt: Zaharas story [ https://stories-ebrd.com/zahara-story-egypt/ ]

________________________________________________________________________

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More