QLD COVID-19 – SAT MAY 23: HELPING INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS / RESTAURANT PLANS

domenica, Maggio 24, 2020
Agenparl

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 23 maggio 2020

Help has been announced for international students, while plans are progressing well for restaurants to cater for more customers, as two more cases are confirmed of Queenslanders with COVID-19 – both diagnosed interstate, one active and one recovered.

There are now 13 active cases, 1041 recovered and six deaths for a total of 1060.

Speaking on the Gold Coast, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the active case would be monitored during the week, as she welcomed a partnership with film director Baz Luhrmann’s daughter Lilly to help international students impacted by COVID-19.

“Many international students can’t get home, and I was over the moon to hear that Lilly had a fantastic idea to make sure that they felt looked after in Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The State Government will provide $10 million to support more than 20,000 who are in Queensland separated from family and their home countries.

It is also supporting a campaign, The Study Queensland Luhrmann Appeal, launched by Lilly, to further support the students.

Also today:

  • The Premier said the Roadmap to easing restrictions (Stage 2) from mid next month included allowing more than 20 patrons, with COVID Safe plans for each venue.

“Peak organisations are working closely with government which is what I want to see. If they can put in place COVID Safe plans, we could see an increase in numbers,” she said. 

  • The Premier said she would be back on the Gold Coast again this week to speak with tourism operators, the Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor.

 “The Tourism Minister and I have accepted their invitation to come down and have a chat.”

CASES

Added: 2  Active: 13  Recovered: 1041  Deaths: Total: 1060  Tests: 172,212

ANNOUNCEMENTS

HEALTH DIRECTIONS

covid19.qld.gov.au

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/24/qld-covid19–sat-may-23-helping-international-students–restaurant-plans

