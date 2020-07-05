lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

ANNULLA E SOSTITUISCE IL PRECEDENTE INVIO – AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 5, 2020

AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA IN SICILIA AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

NASA, IL RADAR INDICA CHE LA LUNA E’ RICCA DI METALLI. ESTRAZIONE…

Agenparl

QLD COVID-19 JULY 3: BORDER PLAN AND EASED RESTRICTIONS FURTHER ADVANCE RECOVERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

Sensible steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions – while maintaining Queensland’s strong border protections – are a major new phase of the Government’s plan to Unite and Recover from the global pandemic, as business assistance continues and no new cases emerge.

As of July 3 there remained two active cases, 1054 recovered and a total of 1067.

Strict border restrictions are in place, discouraging anyone from coming to Queensland from Victoria, and requiring anyone who travels to be quarantined at their own expense.

However the tourism industry and extended families from next week (July 10) will welcome visitors from other states.

And business and gathering restrictions have been further eased.

Also announced this week:

  • Another $100 million is available for Small Business COVID-19 Adaption grants.

Applications are open for the second round of the grants of up to $10,000 which are already providing a shot in the arm to businesses. 

  • The application deadline for a land tax rebate has been extended until October 31st.

That will help COVID-affected businesses Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs.

  • A Queensland Health communicable diseases expert and 40 nurses will help Victoria.

The rising number of cases in Victoria means that all assistance possible must be given.

CASES – by Health District

Active: 2  Recovered: 1054  Total: 1067  Tests: 382,114

ANNOUNCEMENTS June 27 – July 3

HEALTH DIRECTIONS

covid19.qld.gov.au

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/6/qld-covid19-july-3-border-plan-and-eased-restrictions-further-advance-recovery

Post collegati

QLD COVID-19 JULY 3: BORDER PLAN AND EASED RESTRICTIONS FURTHER ADVANCE RECOVERY

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: EDUCATION PLANS FROM SEPTEMBER 2020

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: SOCIAL CARE PLANS FROM SEPTEMBER 2020

Redazione

SPEECH: HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

Redazione

ANTHONY REILLY APPOINTED AS NEW QUEENSLAND OMBUDSMAN

Redazione

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More