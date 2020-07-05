QLD COVID-19 JULY 3: BORDER PLAN AND EASED RESTRICTIONS FURTHER ADVANCE RECOVERY

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

Sensible steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions – while maintaining Queensland’s strong border protections – are a major new phase of the Government’s plan to Unite and Recover from the global pandemic, as business assistance continues and no new cases emerge.

As of July 3 there remained two active cases, 1054 recovered and a total of 1067.

Strict border restrictions are in place, discouraging anyone from coming to Queensland from Victoria, and requiring anyone who travels to be quarantined at their own expense.

However the tourism industry and extended families from next week (July 10) will welcome visitors from other states.

And business and gathering restrictions have been further eased.

Also announced this week:

Another $100 million is available for Small Business COVID-19 Adaption grants.

Applications are open for the second round of the grants of up to $10,000 which are already providing a shot in the arm to businesses.

The application deadline for a land tax rebate has been extended until October 31st.

That will help COVID-affected businesses Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs.

A Queensland Health communicable diseases expert and 40 nurses will help Victoria.

The rising number of cases in Victoria means that all assistance possible must be given.

CASES – by Health District

Active: 2 Recovered: 1054 Total: 1067 Tests: 382,114

ANNOUNCEMENTS June 27 – July 3

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/6/qld-covid19-july-3-border-plan-and-eased-restrictions-further-advance-recovery