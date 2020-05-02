sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Agenparl

QLD COVID-19 – FRI MAY 1: NRL GO AHEAD / FLAT CURVE / RECREATION RULE TEST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 02 maggio 2020

The path has been cleared for the NRL season to resume, as the continued flattening of the COVID-19 curve in Queensland – with no new cases overnight and five more recoveries – sets up an important weekend test of new recreation rules.

There are now 79 active cases, 948 recovered and six deaths for a total of 1033.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk applauded Queenslanders for their social distancing.

“You are doing us all proud, and of course the weekend is crucial. I hope that everyone acts responsibly, and they enjoy the lifting of some restrictions,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

From tomorrow, as well as essential movement which is already allowed, some recreation within 50 kilometres is permitted for households (or individuals plus one other person) with social distancing.

The Premier today also cleared the way for the NRL season to resume on May 28th, dependent on Chief Health Officer advice that the league’s plan is workable, and the NRL’s assurance that players won’t break restrictions.

“It must not put at risk our excellent work containing the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Also today:

  • The Premier said work was being done on other issues such as dining out.

“We’ll have detailed discussions with organisations, looking at what’s COVID safe,” she said.

  • Visitors to aged care facilities now must have a recent flu vaccination, if it’s available.

CASES

New: 0  Active: 79  Recovered: 948  Deaths: Total: 1033  Tests: 111,017

ANNOUNCEMENTS

HEALTH DIRECTIONS

covid19.qld.gov.au

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/1/qld-covid19–fri-may-1-nrl-go-ahead–flat-curve–recreation-rule-test

