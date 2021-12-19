(AGENPARL) – dom 19 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/18/2021 07:32 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the State of Qatar on the occasion of its National Day.

The bond between the United States and Qatar has never been stronger, thanks to our extraordinary partnership this year to address regional and global challenges. I have no doubt our friendship, economic ties, cultural exchanges, and security cooperation will continue to deepen in the year ahead.

We look forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of our ties in 2022. Please accept our warmest congratulations and best wishes on this special occasion.

