QASSIM: OVER 3,000 BENEFICIARIES OF (TETAMMAN) CLINICS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 28 giugno 2020

According to Qassim Health Cluster, 3,120 patients have benefited from the services provided by (Tetamman) clinics, since they were launched 15 days ago. The cluster has launched 22 clinics in different parts of the region. Recently, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched (Tetamman) clinics program to serving individuals who show COVID-19 symptoms such as: high fever, which may be accompanied by shortness of breath or coughing. The clinics operate 24/7.

It pointed out that the clinics were allocated in Buraidah city and provinces and enhanced with all required medical requirement and supplies to ensure achieving the prescribed goals of serving the beneficiaries. The clinics receive any citizen or resident with COVID-19 symptoms, without appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-25-001.aspx