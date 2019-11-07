8 Novembre 2019
QA-69, 7 NOVEMBER 2019, STATEMENT OF THE SPOKESPERSON OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, MR. HAMI AKSOY, IN RESPONSE TO A QUESTION REGARDING THE STATEMENT MADE BY GREEK PRESIDENT PROKOPIOS PAVLOPULOS DURING HIS VISIT TO ARMENIA
QA-69, 7 NOVEMBER 2019, STATEMENT OF THE SPOKESPERSON OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, MR. HAMI AKSOY, IN RESPONSE TO A QUESTION REGARDING THE STATEMENT MADE BY GREEK PRESIDENT PROKOPIOS PAVLOPULOS DURING HIS VISIT TO ARMENIA

(AGENPARL) – Ankara, gio 07 novembre 2019

We witness that Greece continues to take side with the hostile circles
against Turkey and support their baseless stance and allegations.

Turkey has never forgotten the atrocities committed by Greece against Turks
and other citizens of the Ottoman Empire. In this regard, it is a
well-known fact that Greece has systematically annihilated Turks and
Muslims in the region during and after the period of independence from the
Ottoman Empire. Even today, Greece continues its inhumane practices against
its Turkish minorities, taking it as far as to punish Muftis with
imprisonment for performing a Friday prayer.

Turkey, who believes the necessity of taking lessons of peace and
fraternity rather than hostility from history, is well aware of the said
historical realities.

On this occasion, we remind Greece once again that it cannot benefit from
supporting acts and policies against our country. We call upon it to act
more responsibly since we believe that favouring friendship and good
neighbourliness is the only way to promote peace, stability and welfare in
our region.

On the other hand, Turkey’s position regarding the 1915 events was clearly
put forward by the statement of H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on
April 23, 2014 during his tenure as Prime Minister. There is no need for
further explanation on this matter.

Fonte/Source: http://www.mfa.gov.tr/sc_-69_-yunanistan-cbsk-nin-bindokuzyuzonbes-olaylari-hk-aciklamasi-hk-sc.en.mfa

