(AGENPARL) – Ankara, gio 07 novembre 2019

We witness that Greece continues to take side with the hostile circles

against Turkey and support their baseless stance and allegations.

Turkey has never forgotten the atrocities committed by Greece against Turks

and other citizens of the Ottoman Empire. In this regard, it is a

well-known fact that Greece has systematically annihilated Turks and

Muslims in the region during and after the period of independence from the

Ottoman Empire. Even today, Greece continues its inhumane practices against

its Turkish minorities, taking it as far as to punish Muftis with

imprisonment for performing a Friday prayer.

Turkey, who believes the necessity of taking lessons of peace and

fraternity rather than hostility from history, is well aware of the said

historical realities.

On this occasion, we remind Greece once again that it cannot benefit from

supporting acts and policies against our country. We call upon it to act

more responsibly since we believe that favouring friendship and good

neighbourliness is the only way to promote peace, stability and welfare in

our region.

On the other hand, Turkey’s position regarding the 1915 events was clearly

put forward by the statement of H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on

April 23, 2014 during his tenure as Prime Minister. There is no need for

further explanation on this matter.

Fonte/Source: http://www.mfa.gov.tr/sc_-69_-yunanistan-cbsk-nin-bindokuzyuzonbes-olaylari-hk-aciklamasi-hk-sc.en.mfa