PYRIDINE-BASED HYPERCROSSLINKED POLYMERS AS SUPPORT MATERIALS FOR PALLADIUM PHOTOCATALYSTS AND THEIR APPLICATION IN SUZUKI–MIYAURA COUPLING REACTIONS

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01675F, Paper

Yan Zhang, Le Zhang, Xiaoli Zhang, Didi Yang, Cheng Du, Liu Wan, Chaktong Au, Jian Chen, Mingjiang Xie

Under ambient conditions, a Pd catalyst supported by a pyridine-based hypercrosslinked conjugated polymer shows excellent photocatalytic performance in S–M reactions.

