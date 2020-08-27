giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
PYRIDINE-BASED HYPERCROSSLINKED POLYMERS AS SUPPORT MATERIALS FOR PALLADIUM PHOTOCATALYSTS AND THEIR APPLICATION IN SUZUKI–MIYAURA COUPLING REACTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01675F, Paper
Yan Zhang, Le Zhang, Xiaoli Zhang, Didi Yang, Cheng Du, Liu Wan, Chaktong Au, Jian Chen, Mingjiang Xie
Under ambient conditions, a Pd catalyst supported by a pyridine-based hypercrosslinked conjugated polymer shows excellent photocatalytic performance in S–M reactions.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/KD6joQQyAUg/D0NJ01675F

