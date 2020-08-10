lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
PUTIN’S PEOPLE :HOW THE KGB TOOK BACK RUSSIA AND THEN TOOK ON THE WEST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 10 agosto 2020 A chilling and revelatory expose of the KGB’s renaissance, Putin’s rise to power, and how Russian black cash is subverting the world. In Putin’s People, former Moscow correspondent and investigative journalist Catherine Belton reveals the untold story of how Vladimir Putin and his entourage of KGB men seized power in Russia and built a new league of oligarchs. Through exclusive interviews with key inside players, Belton tells how Putin’s people conducted their relentless seizure of private companies, took over the economy, siphoned billions, blurred the lines between organised crime and political powers, shut down opponents, and then used their riches and power to extend influence in the West. In a story that ranges from Moscow to London, Switzerland and Trump’s America, Putin’s People is a gripping and terrifying account of how hopes for the new Russia went astray, with stark consequences for its inhabitants and, increasingly, the world.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204463456

