PULSE: THE ATLANTIC SUMMIT ON HEALTH CARE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 06 luglio 2020

Lack of critical supplies, disparities in treatment and care, and the government’s inadequate response will require more than stopgap solutions.

It’s time to rethink everything.

Can we create a health care system that is both cost-effective and resilient? How do we better prepare for the next global health crisis? How will we protect medical workers? How do we make sure everyone, across all demographic groups, has access to care?

In its annual summit on health care, online for 2020, The Atlantic will gather the brightest minds to discuss the future of health care — the gaps, the new priorities, and the way forward.

