lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

SIRIA, CRISI ECONOMICA: APPELLO ALLA SOLIDARIETà DAL CONVENTO BAB THOUMA

MARITIME SAFETY WEEK 2020

GOVERNO, CONVOCATO CDM ALLE 21,30 A PALAZZO CHIGI

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE REPUBLIC OF BELARUS AND THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION IN…

JOINT PRESS STATEMENT: NORDIC FOREIGN MINISTERS RECEIVE REPORT ON NORDIC COOPERATION ON…

MES, SALVINI: SE TUTTA EUROPA DICE NO GRAZIE, E’ EUROFREGATURA

NORDIC FOREIGN MINISTERS RECEIVE REPORT ON NORDIC COOPERATION ON FOREIGN AND SECURITY…

HEALTH

MORRICONE, SPADAFORA: LA SUA MUSICA è STORIA, HA INCANTATO INTERE GENERAZIONI

MORRICONE, CONTE: INFINITA RICONOSCENZA, GENIO ARTISTICO

Agenparl

PULSE: THE ATLANTIC SUMMIT ON HEALTH CARE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 06 luglio 2020

Lack of critical supplies, disparities in treatment and care, and the government’s inadequate response will require more than stopgap solutions.

It’s time to rethink everything.

Can we create a health care system that is both cost-effective and resilient? How do we better prepare for the next global health crisis? How will we protect medical workers? How do we make sure everyone, across all demographic groups, has access to care?

In its annual summit on health care, online for 2020, The Atlantic will gather the brightest minds to discuss the future of health care — the gaps, the new priorities, and the way forward.

Fonte/Source: http://pulsehealthcare.theatlantic.com/

Post collegati

PULSE: THE ATLANTIC SUMMIT ON HEALTH CARE

Redazione

NEWS STORY: NEW HMRC DEPUTY CEO AND SECOND PERMANENT SECRETARY APPOINTED

Redazione

INTRAMOLECULARLY STAPLED AMPHIPATHIC PEPTIDES VIA A BORON–SUGAR INTERACTION

Redazione

ANISOTROPIC 2D EXCITONS UNVEILED IN ORGANIC-INORGANIC QUANTUM WELLS

Redazione

06 LUG 2020 – DOMANI CODICE GIALLO PER RISCHIO VENTO FORTE

Redazione

06 LUG 2020 – ANDREA ASCIUTI (LEGA SALVINI FIRENZE): “RAVE PARTY PROIBITO SULLA PESCAIA DEL LUNGARNO SANTA ROSA”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More