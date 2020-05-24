PUGET SOUND NAMES TRACY DOYLE AS NEW DIRECTOR OF SCHOOL OF MUSIC

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), dom 24 maggio 2020

Doyle to join the faculty July 1

Tacoma, Wash. – University of Puget Sound’s School of Music has named Tracy Doyle as its new director. Advocacy, equity, and community engagement are at the heart of her work as a musician, educator, and leader, and her artistry and innovative thinking will enhance the School of Music’s commitment to guiding students toward outstanding achievements in performance, scholarship, and teaching. Doyle will begin her tenure on July 1.

Doyle comes to Puget Sound from Adams State University in Colorado, where she has served in multiple roles over the last 15 years, including posts chairing the Department of Music and directing the university’s Master of Arts in Music Education program. She has taught at a variety of levels of music instruction and was recognized with the Presidential Teaching Award at Adams State.

Multidisciplinary collaboration is at the core of Doyle’s creative activity as a flutist. She has performed as a soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Australia, and Japan, and is a regular performer at the National Flute Association Convention. Doyle currently serves as piccoloist with the San Juan Symphony in Durango, Colo., and is on the faculty of the Santa Fe Flute Immersion summer intensive.

Doyle earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in flute performance from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La., and her Master of Music and Bachelor of Music degrees in music education from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

