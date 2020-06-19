venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
Breaking News

CHINA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE SENTENCING OF YU WENSHENG

FREEDOM DAY: PERCHé NEGLI USA OGGI SI PARLA DI LIBERTà E RAZZISMO

LA CHIESA ITALIANA RILANCIA GLI ORATORI NELL’ESTATE DELLA PANDEMIA

ELIMINATION OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN CONFLICT: JOINT STATEMENT BY EU HIGH REPRESENTATIVE…

LITHUANIAN AND UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS BILATERAL COOPERATION, EASTERN PARTNERSHIP

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA I COMMISSIONE DEL CSM…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XIX N. 97 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XIX N. 96 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INFORMATIVA DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI IN…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN VIDEOCONFERENZA SUL DISEGNO DI LEGGE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » PUGET SOUND BRASS CAMP 2020âCANCELED

PUGET SOUND BRASS CAMP 2020âCANCELED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 19 giugno 2020

Mon, 20 Jul 2020 – 10am

Puget Sound Brass Camp welcomes brass players 12–19 years old, with two or more years of playing experience. Join us for a wonderful day camp at the University of Puget Sound to learn from college faculty instructors and make music with your fellow musical peers.

Directors: Judson Scott and Ryan Schultz

This program is offered in partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma. For more information about this and other Community Music Department programs, visit pugetsound.edu/communitymusic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/puget-sound-brass-camp-2020canceled/2020-07-20/

Post collegati

PUGET SOUND BRASS CAMP 2020âCANCELED

Redazione

ACTA ACUSTICA (2681-4617)

Redazione

PRESERVING MEMORIES: CREATING A PERSONAL ARCHIVE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE TIGHT SECURITY OF TLS 1.3: THEORETICALLY-SOUND CRYPTOGRAPHIC PARAMETERS FOR REAL-WORLD DEPLOYMENTS

Redazione

LAST DAY TO WITHDRAW WITH 50% TUITION ADJUSTMENT (SUMMER TERM II)

Redazione

SUSPENDED METASURFACE MEETS COMPLETE LIGHT ABSORPTION: A 50-NM-THICK OPTICAL NANOMICROPHONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More