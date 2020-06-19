(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 19 giugno 2020

Mon, 20 Jul 2020 – 10am

Puget Sound Brass Camp welcomes brass players 12–19 years old, with two or more years of playing experience. Join us for a wonderful day camp at the University of Puget Sound to learn from college faculty instructors and make music with your fellow musical peers.

Directors: Judson Scott and Ryan Schultz

This program is offered in partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma. For more information about this and other Community Music Department programs, visit pugetsound.edu/communitymusic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/puget-sound-brass-camp-2020canceled/2020-07-20/