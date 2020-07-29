mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Agenparl

PUBLICATIONS – POSITION PAPER: REVISION OF THE EU BATTERIES DIRECTIVE (2006/66/EC)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, mer 29 luglio 2020

The evaluation of the current EU Batteries Directive (2006/66/EC) has been completed and the proposed measures are currently undergoing an impact assessment.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), representing the major players in the global automotive battery market, fully supports the European Commission’s initiative to promote more circularity and sustainability.

To that end, ACEA would like to contribute to ongoing and future discussions by putting forward 9 key recommendations in this new position paper.

0https://www.acea.be/uploads/publications/ACEA_Position_Paper-Revision_of_the_EU_Batteries_Directive_2020.pdf’>https://www.acea.be/uploads/publications/ACEA_Position_Paper-Revision_of_the_EU_Batteries_Directive_2020.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.acea.be/publications/article/position-paper-revision-of-the-eu-batteries-directive-2006-66-ec

