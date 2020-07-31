venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
PUBLICATION NOTICE: ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS OF AQUEOUS 3-NITRO-1,2,4-TRIAZOL-5-ONE (NTO) BY ION CHROMATOGRAPHY WITH CONDUCTIVITY DETECTION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 31 luglio 2020 Abstract:  The newly fielded insensitive high-explosive compound 3-nitro-1,2,4-triazol-5-one (NTO) is mobile in the environment due to its high water solubility and low affinity for soils. The weak acidity of NTO (pKa 3.67) presents a challenge to environmental analysis by high-performance liquid chromatography but enables direct separation by ion chromatography (IC). Here we developed an IC method for NTO in natural water, soil, and postdetonation residue. A gradient potassium hydroxide separation effectively resolved the inorganic anions (F−, Cl−, NO2−, Br−, SO42−, NO3−, and PO43−) and NTO in 18 minutes. Suppressed conductivity of aqueous NTO was linear from 10 µg/L to 10 mg/L with a detection limit of 3 µg/L and quantitation limit of 9 µg/L. Recoveries of NTO-spiked natural water samples were 93%–118% at concentrations of 30, 100, and 500 µg/L. Recoveries of NTO-spiked soil samples were 91%–114% using deionized water (DI) extraction. NTO was completely recovered with DI-extraction in two postdetonation residue samples of IMX-101 but only partially recovered (58% and 69%) in two higher-concentration residues, potentially due to incomplete dissolution of the energetic particle matrix. These results support IC for confirmation analysis of environmental samples and for screening natural water samples while simultaneously analyzing inorganic ions.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2295349/publication-notice-environmental-analysis-of-aqueous-3-nitro-124-triazol-5-one/

