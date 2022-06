(AGENPARL) – STUTTGART mar 28 giugno 2022 At the world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed the all-electric Porsche GT4 ePerformance has kicked off its world tour, which aims to highlight the potential of the vehicle concept and the associated racing formats.

Fonte/Source: https://newsroom.porsche.com/en/2022/motorsports/porsche-gt4-eperformance-public-world-premiere-goodwood-festival-of-speed-28874.html