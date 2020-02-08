(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Public service arrangements for FSD’s fire protection units ***********************************************************



In view of the latest situation, the special work arrangement for government departments will be extended until February 16 in order to reduce social contacts and the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community. The Fire Services Department announced today (February 8) that its fire protection units will continue to provide basic and limited public services to members of the public next week. The services include applications for various licences, applications for dangerous goods vehicle inspections, fire service installations acceptance inspections of new buildings and compliance inspections of ventilating systems, processing of building plans, handling of matters relating to building fire safety improvement works, etc.



Meanwhile, the Shroff Office and Receipt and Dispatch Counter of the Licensing and Certification Command Headquarters (located on 5/F, Fire Services Headquarters Building) and the Receipt and Dispatch Counter of the Fire Safety Command Headquarters (located on 7/F) will also provide basic services from 10am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



To reduce social contacts and the risk of the spread of the virus, members of the public are encouraged to settle payments electronically as far as practicable. For further details, please refer to the payment methods contained in the payment notice.



For enquiries regarding licensing matters, please call the hotline 2733 7619 during office hours.



Regarding matters relating to the processing of building plans, building fire safety improvement works, etc, please call the hotline 2170 9665 during office hours.



For complaints regarding fire hazards or dangerous goods, please call the FSD Complaint Hotline 2723 8787.





Ends/Saturday, February 8, 2020



Issued at HKT 9:00

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/08/P2020020800044.htm