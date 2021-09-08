(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/07/2021 08:48 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

12:35 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in an Evacuation Operations Tour, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:20 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Meet and Greet with Evacuation Operations Staff, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)

2:15 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

3:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken co-hosts a Virtual Ministerial on Afghanistan, from Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE OF OPENING REMARKS)

5:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMANDeputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULENo Department Press Briefing.

