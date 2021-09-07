(AGENPARL) – mar 07 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/06/2021 09:45 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meet with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, in Doha, Qatar.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

10:45 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hold a joint press availability with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, in Doha, Qatar.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tour an In-Processing Center, in Doha, Qatar.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hold a Meet and Greet with U.S. Military and Interagency Team, in Doha, Qatar.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE FOR OPENING REMARKS)

2:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken visits a Qatari Compound, in Doha, Qatar.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

4:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hold a Meet and Greet with U.S. Embassy Doha and Mission Afghanistan, in Doha, Qatar.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE FOR OPENING REMARKS)

7:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken has dinner with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

4:30 p.m. Under Secretary Nuland meets with Italian Ambassador to the United States Mariangela Zappia, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL & INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Copenhagen, Denmark from September 6-7, 2021, to attend the 17th Annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

