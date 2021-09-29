(AGENPARL) – mer 29 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/28/2021 08:57 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Local Elected Officials, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual Stakeholder Roundtable, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

11:20 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

1:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a Principal’s Strategic Discussion, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

3:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a Workforce Management into Tech Jobs Roundtable, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

4:20 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Family Photo, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

6:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a Principal’s Only Dinner, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

10:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon attends virtual Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Board of Directors Meeting, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULANDUnder Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULENo Department Press Briefing.

—————————————————————

