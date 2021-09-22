(AGENPARL) – mer 22 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/21/2021 08:52 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan (C5+1), at the Palace Hotel, in New York City, New York.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

10:20 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a Ministerial meeting on Libya, in New York City, New York.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, at the Palace Hotel, in New York City, New York.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers closing remarks at the Virtual COVID-19 Summit, from the Palace Hotel, in New York City, New York.(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

3:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets virtually with the Foreign Ministers of the G20 Nations, from the Palace Hotel, in New York City, New York.(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST (ITALY))

4:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the Palace Hotel, in New York City, New York.(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

5:40 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with the Foreign Ministers of Japan and the Republic of Korea, at the Palace Hotel, in New York City, New York.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

7:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Foreign Ministers of the P5 Nations, at the United Nations, in New York City, New York.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert, Senior Bureau Official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kin Moy, Senior Bureau Official for International Organization Affairs Erica Barks-Ruggles, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Akuna Cook, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman, and Counselor Derek Chollet attend meetings and events surrounding the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City.

