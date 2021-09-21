(AGENPARL) – mar 21 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken is on travel to New York City, New York from September 20-23, 2021. Please click

Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule in New York City, New York.

2:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at the Palace Hotel,

in New York City, New York.

5:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França at the Palace Hotel, in

New York City, New York.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE JENKINS

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Vienna, Austria, from on September 20-21, 2021. Please click

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert, Senior Bureau Official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kin Moy, Senior Bureau Official for International Organization Affairs Erica Barks-Ruggles, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Akuna Cook, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman, and Counselor Derek Chollet attend meetings and events surrounding the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

