09/15/2021 10:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton participate in Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations photo spray, at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton, at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

