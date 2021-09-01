(AGENPARL) – mer 01 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/01/2021 08:32 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in President Biden’s meeting on intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, at the White House.

2:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House.

3:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual U.S. Senate All Members Briefing on Afghanistan, from the Department of State.

4:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual U.S. House of Representatives All Members Briefing on Afghanistan, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

2:00 p.m. Under Secretary Nuland delivers remarks to the press on Afghanistan, in the Press Briefing Room, at the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. – Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria J. Nuland.

