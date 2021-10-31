(AGENPARL) – dom 31 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/30/2021 08:44 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKENSecretary Blinken accompanies President Biden on travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow, from October 28-November 2, 2021. Please click [here](mailto:https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-vatican-city-rome-and-glasgow) for more information.

Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule.

8:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Rome, Italy.

11:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, in Rome, Italy.

