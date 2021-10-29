(AGENPARL) – ven 29 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/29/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule.

6:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, in Rome, Italy.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon is on travel to Fort Pickett in Blackstone, Virginia, to observe Afghan resettlement operations and visit the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION NANCY IZZO JACKSON

