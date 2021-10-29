(AGENPARL) – ven 29 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
10/29/2021 12:01 AM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule.
6:30 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, in Rome, Italy.
(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon is on travel to Fort Pickett in Blackstone, Virginia, to observe Afghan resettlement operations and visit the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER
SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION NANCY IZZO JACKSON
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
No Department Press Briefing
