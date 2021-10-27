(AGENPARL) – mer 27 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/26/2021 09:24 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken attends the virtual East Asia Summit, from the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

11:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken will deliver remarks on Modernizing of American Diplomacy, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

