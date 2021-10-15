(AGENPARL) – ven 15 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/15/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

11:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken delivers virtual remarks at the swearing-in ceremony for the joint 162nd -208th Foreign Service Orientation Class, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

10:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman delivers the keynote address at TruCon 2021, in Washington, D.C.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter holds a telephonic press briefing.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

