10/14/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

9:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias deliver opening remarks for the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue and sign the renewal of the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

11:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell, at the Department of State.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

2:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s bilateral meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, at the White House.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

1:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman meets with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon is on travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 14, 2021, to meet with senior Danish government officials to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

1:15 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

