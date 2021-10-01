(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/01/2021 08:08 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon has no public appointments.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this