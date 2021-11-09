(AGENPARL) – mar 09 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/08/2021 08:51 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

6:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual APEC Ministerial.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

12:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers closing remarks at the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DANIEL J. KRITENBRINK

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA MEDINA

Assistant Secretary Medina is on travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from October 31- November 12, 2021.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR GLOBAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH ALLEN

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

🔊 Listen to this