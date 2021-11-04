(AGENPARL) – gio 04 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/04/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS JENNIFER HALL GODFREY

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA MEDINA

Assistant Secretary Medina is on travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from October 31- November 12, 2021.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this