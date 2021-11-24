(AGENPARL) – mer 24 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/23/2021 09:48 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

9:30 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, at the Department of State

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon has no public appointments.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland has no public appointments.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

