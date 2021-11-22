(AGENPARL) – lun 22 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/21/2021 09:09 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price

