11/01/2021 08:29 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule.

9:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in an Africa Adaptation Event, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

3:45 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:45 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken hosts an Island Heads of State Meeting, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ASSISANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

Assistant Secretary Medina accompanies President Biden and Secretary Bliinken to Glasgow from November 1-2, 2021.

SENIOR OFFICIAL FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS JENNIFER HALL GODFREY

SPECIAL ENVOY FOR THE HORN OF AFRICA JEFFREY FELTMAN

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

