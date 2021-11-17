(AGENPARL) – mer 17 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/16/2021 08:30 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:45 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a Civil Society Roundtable, in Nairobi, Kenya.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

11:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretaries, in Nairobi, Kenya.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

12:35 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Dialogue with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, in Nairobi, Kenya.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

2:15 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken holds a Joint Press Availability with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, in Nairobi, Kenya.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

3:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken tours the August 7 Memorial, in Nairobi, Kenya.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:45 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken visits Karura Forest with National Geographic Kids and Climate Organizations, in Nairobi, Kenya.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

6:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, in Nairobi, Kenya.

(POOLED CAMERA SPRAY AT TOP)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

10:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman hosts a trilateral meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman holds a joint press availability with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

—————————————————————

