PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Office of the Spokesperson

* ***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

Secretary Pompeo is on travel to France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia from November 13-23. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-france-turkey-georgia-israel-the-united-arab-emirates-qatar-and-saudi-arabia/ ]for more information.

*10:30 a.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony for Terrorism Victims, in Paris, France.

*(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*11:30 a.m. LOCAL* Secretary Pompeo meets with France Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris, France.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*12:15 p.m. LOCAL *Secretary Pompeo meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

Deputy Secretary Biegun attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_USAID Acting Deputy ADMINISTRATOR JOHN BARSA_*

*10:15 a.m.* Acting Administrator Barsa delivers remarks at the UN World Food Programmes virtual Executive Session, from Washington, D.C.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*2:00 p.m.* Acting Administrator Barsa meets with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under Secretary Krach will travel to Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, from November 7-17, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/november-6-2020-under-secretary-keith-krachs-travel-to-central-and-south-america-to-advance-the-clean-network-and-strengthen-cooperation-on-environment/ ] for more information.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS MARIE ROYCE_*

*9:00 a.m.*Assistant Secretary Royce delivers virtual remarks at the Open Doors 2020 Annual Data Release event, part of International Education Week, from the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER_*

Assistant Secretary Cooper is on travel to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Israel from November 14-23, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-of-state-for-political-military-affairs-r-clarke-cooper-travels-to-the-united-arab-emirates-saudi-arabia-bahrain-and-israel/ ] for more information.

*_SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS PHILIP T. REEKER_*

Ambassador Reeker accompanies Secretary Pompeo on travel to France, Turkey, and Georgia, from November 13-19, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-travel-to-france-turkey-georgia-israel-the-united-arab-emirates-qatar-and-saudi-arabia/ ] for more information.

