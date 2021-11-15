(AGENPARL) – lun 15 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/14/2021 09:14 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Director General of the International Organization on Migration Antonio Vitorino, at the Department of State.

7:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the White House.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

11:45 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with the German Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Niels Annen, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:15 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman participates virtually in the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Annual Mid-Atlantic Summit, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman delivers virtual Keynote Remarks to the J Street National Leadership Event, from the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

