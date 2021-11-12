(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/12/2021 12:01 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:30 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, at the Department of State

9:25 a.m. Secretary Blinken and with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani participate in a signing ceremony and hold a press availability for the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, at the Department of State

10:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, at the Department of State.

2:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s Cabinet Meeting, at the White House.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DANIEL J. KRITENBRINK

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA MEDINA

Assistant Secretary Medina is on travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from October 31-November 12, 2021.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

