PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 10, 2020

Office of the Spokesperson

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

*10:00 a.m.* Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks at the Virtual Launch of the Ronald Reagan Institutes Center for Freedom and Democracy, in Washington, D.C.

The Secretary's remarks will be live streamed on www.state.gov.

*1:00 p.m.* Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks to the press, at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

Deputy Secretary Biegun attends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

*10:00 a.m.* Under Secretary Hale hosts the U.S.-Ecuador Bilateral Expanded Political Dialogue, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under Secretary Krach will travel to Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, from November 7-17, 2020. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/november-6-2020-under-secretary-keith-krachs-travel-to-central-and-south-america-to-advance-the-clean-network-and-strengthen-cooperation-on-environment/ ] for more information.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS MARIE ROYCE_*

*7:45 a.m.*Assistant Secretary Royce participates virtually in the U.S.-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue, from the Department of State.

*2:00 p.m. *Assistant Secretary Royce delivers virtual remarks for the WEAmericas Program for Women Entrepreneurs IVLP, from the Department of State.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER_*

*1:00 p.m.*Assistant Secretary Coopermeets with Cypriot Ambassador to the United States Marios Lyssiotis, in Washington, D.C.

