10/31/2021 08:06 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken accompanies President Biden on travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow, from October 28-November 2, 2021. Please click [here](mailto:https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-travel-to-vatican-city-rome-and-glasgow) for more information.

Secretary Blinken follows President Biden’s schedule.

1:00 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the U.S. Center Opening Event, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

7:35 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken attends a working dinner with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN3:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with the United Nations Population Fund Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem, at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings, from the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ASSISANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

Assistant Secretary Medina accompanies President Biden and Secretary Bliinken to Glasgow from November 1-2, 2021.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing

