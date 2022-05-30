(AGENPARL) – lun 30 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/30/2022 07:17 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken hosts and delivers remarks at an Equity Town Hall with Department employees at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

1:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon participates in Secretary Blinken’s Equity Town Hall with Department employees at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

3:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Spanish Ambassador to the United States Santiago Cabanas at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR OCEANS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AND SCIENTIFIC AFFAIRS MONICA P. MEDINA

Assistant Secretary Medina is on travel to Sweden from May 31-June 4, 2022.

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

