PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 26, 2020

Office of the Spokesperson

*_SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO_*

*3:00 p.m. *Secretary Pompeo meets with President Donald Trump, at the White House.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY STEPHEN E. BIEGUN_*

Deputy SecretaryBiegunattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE_*

Under Secretary Hale attends meetings and briefings,at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT KEITH KRACH_*

Under SecretaryKrachattends meetings and briefings, at the Department of State

*_ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES AND MIGRATION Carol Thompson OConnell_*

*10:00 a.m.*Acting Assistant Secretary OConnell leads the U.S. delegation to theInternational Donors Conference in Solidarity with the Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants, hosted virtually by the European Union and the Government of Spain in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration. Please click here [ https://www.state.gov/u-s-participates-in-the-international-donors-conference-in-solidarity-with-the-venezuelan-refugees-and-migrants/ ] for more information.

