05/23/2022 07:53 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:00 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken meets with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Tokyo, Japan.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

5:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary McKeon delivers remarks and meets with members of Foreign Policy For America’s NextGen Foreign Policy Initiative in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

9:00 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with the Loisach Group at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:15 a.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with Portuguese Ambassador to the United States Francisco António Duarte Lopes at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:30 p.m. Assistant Secretary Donfried meets with European Parliament 1st Vice President Othmar Karas at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS DONALD LU

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to The Bahamas and Barbados from May 22-27, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR CONSULAR AFFAIRS RENA BITTER

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

